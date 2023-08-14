Belville residents beat the heat with ice cream

BELVILLE, NC (WWAY)– The Cape Fear has been in the 90s since Friday. And Sunday, Wilmington reached 97 degrees, which was the hottest day so far this year.

A Heat Advisory is in effect through 8 pm, and you can expect this heat trend to continue tomorrow.

It is recommended to cool off in the A/C, and to stay out of the sun, or limit your time in the sun.

Some are going to the beach, and others are eating their way to a cool down at ice cream shops like Fun Time Ice Cream at the Belville River Walk.

“It has been a lot busier than I was expecting it to be, especially since it is hot, I feel like a lot of people wouldn’t come out. But it has been pretty consistent. Especially around 4 or 5 in the afternoon a lot of people come over,” said Madison Struckman, Cone Attendant.

Struckman says the most popular flavor over the last few days has been plain vanilla in a waffle cone.