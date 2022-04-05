Belville surface repairs along S. Olde Towne WYND

(Photo: MGN)

BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Norris Construction will be begin weather-permitting light patchwork and repairs along the surface of N. Olde Towne WYND this week.

S. Olde Towne WYND may be temporarily closed for a brief period of time. Signs will be posted and a flagman will be staged at the entrance of the road.

There will be instructions provided for entering and leaving the road. It is asked that you follow these instructions carefully to avoid damage to both your vehicle and the road surface.