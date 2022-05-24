BEMC announces update to COAST power outage text notification service

SUPPLY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation (BEMC) is putting real-time information about power outages in the palm of its members’ hands.

Beginning today, BEMC will send text notifications to its members to alert them of power outages in their service area along with estimated restoration times.

“BEMC is committed to safely delivering reliable power,” BEMC CEO Josh Winslow said. “Even so, your power can sometimes be unexpectedly interrupted due to inclement weather or physical damage to transmission lines. That’s why we’re introducing outage alerts, which provide real-time information. Outage alerts let you know when there’s a power disruption in your area and when you can expect your electricity to be restored.”

The free power outage notification service is a new feature on BEMC’s Cooperative Outage and Status Texting (COAST) platform. In addition to BEMC alerting members of outages that may affect them, COAST allows BEMC members to report and obtain an outage status for their address.

It provides an alternative to calling or using an online form in an outage situation and is just as accurate as reporting via phone call.