Ben Roethlisberger Retires from NFL

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, 39, confirms he is retiring after 18 seasons and 2 Super Bowl titles.

Roethlisberger earned the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award in 2004. He became the youngest quarterback in NFL history to win a Super Bowl in 2006 at age 23, leading the Steelers to a 21-10 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XL. He helped the team earn a second Super Bowl title in 2009. The Steelers made the playoffs this season, but were eliminated in the Wild Card round by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Roethlisberger grew up idolizing John Elway and has often been compared to him, wearing number 7 in his honor.

He confirmed his decision to retire via Twitter on Thursday morning.