Best meteor shower of the year expected to peak the next several nights

(Photo: NASA / Bill Ingalls / MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One of the biggest and historically-reliable meteor showers of the year is taking place soon.

The Perseid meteor shower occurs every year from around July 23rd until August 22nd. But the peak activity is expected from August 11th through August 13th.

Unfortunately, it also coincides with the full moon this year, which will likely wash out the fainter meteors.

The peak conditions of the Perseid meteor shower is when viewers can expect to see up to 50 meteors per hour. Despite the full moon, you should still be able to see some of the brighter ones.

One of the best things about this meteor shower is that you don’t need to look towards a specific part of the sky. You can just look straight up to catch a glimpse of a “shooting star”.