Biden marks COVID ‘tragic milestone’ in US at global summit

The virtual meeting comes as a lack of resolve at home reflects the global response.

(Photo: UN Climate Change / CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has appealed to world leaders for a renewed international commitment to attacking COVID-19 as he leads the U.S. in marking the “tragic milestone” of 1 million deaths in America.

Biden told the second global coronavirus summit Thursday: “This pandemic isn’t over.”

Biden ordered that U.S. flags be flown at half-staff to honor the dead in America.

He used last year’s first summit to pledge to donate 1.2 billion vaccine doses worldwide.