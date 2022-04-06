Biden, USDOT announce $20 billion+ for communities to support transit this year

NC will see $176M investment in transit thanks to Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, creating jobs and growing U.S. manufacturing

(Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)

WASHINGTON (NEWS RELEASE) – President Biden and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) today announced a more than $20 billion investment in American transit, thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The funding levels, detailed by FTA in apportionment tables for each of 30 programs for Fiscal Year 2022, will provide 58% more funding, enabling transit agencies to modernize and expand services for residents in communities large and small.

North Carolina will receive $176,625,714 in annual transit formula funding, based on funding set by Congress. Communities may also receive additional funding that is distributed to urban areas. Funding amounts for those areas are available on FTA’s website.

“Every day, transit connects millions of Americans to jobs, schools, groceries, hospitals, resources, and countless other opportunities – all while helping to reduce pollution, congestion, and traffic,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Now, thanks to the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are making the largest investment in public transit in our nation’s history.”

Full-year funding is available following Congressional passage of an FY 2022 appropriations bill in March. The new tables released today reflect funding increases authorized by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, allowing thousands of transit agencies to buy new buses and railcars, address their repair backlogs, modernize their fleets, and transition to new technologies to address the climate crisis. These upgrades will support the expansion of U.S. manufacturing due to Buy America requirements that apply to steel, iron and other materials used in public transportation projects that receive federal assistance.

“This funding will open more doors to Americans than ever before,” said FTA Administrator Nuria Fernandez. “Every time a door opens on a bus, a streetcar, a train or a ferry, it’s another chance to connect with our communities. With this announcement, we are also helping fulfill key Biden-Harris Administration priorities by addressing equity, workforce, and climate concerns and moving toward a clean, American-made transportation future.”

Each year, more than 65 percent of the funding distributed by FTA comes from the programs informed by the formulas released today.

In February 2022, FTA released partial-year funding tables based on a series of continuing resolutions that maintained funding at FY 2021 levels. The continuing resolutions prohibited the full implementation of new programs and funding levels created under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which was signed into law by President Biden in November 2021.

The FY 2022 full-year apportionment, which supports all of FTA’s diverse competitive and formula programs, supersede partial-year tables posted in February 2022. The full-year amounts significantly increase funding for many programs, including: