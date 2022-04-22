Big Tech faces ‘major’ EU law on hate speech, disinformation

LONDON (AP) — European Union officials are nearing agreement on a sweeping new law aimed at protecting internet users by forcing big tech companies like Google and Facebook to step up their efforts to curb the spread of hate speech, disinformation and other harmful content.

EU officials negotiated late Friday over the final details of the legislation, dubbed the Digital Services Act.

The law would overhaul the EU’s digital rulebook and cement its position as a leader in trying to rein in the power of online platforms and social media companies.

Negotiators were hoping to hammer out a deal ahead of elections in France on Sunday.

A new French government might stake out different positions on these issues.