‘Big Toy Day’ returning next month, offering kids up-close look at motorized vehicles

'Big Toy Day' is returning to the Cape Fear Regional Jetport (Photo: WWAY)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — One of Brunswick County’s biggest family-friendly events is returning to the Cape Fear Regional Jetport after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The Kiwanis Club of Southport-Oak Island is hosting ‘Big Toy Day’ on Saturday, October 22nd, from 10:00 am through 3:00 pm

This event offers a chance for children to get up-close looks at a variety of motorized vehicles, including planes, helicopters, fire trucks and more.

A water rescue boat, ambulance, UPS truck and race car are also among the “toys” scheduled to be on-hand. Children will have the opportunity to climb aboard the vehicles and learn more about each from the people who operate them.

“Big Toy Day is designed to stimulate the minds of young boys and girls by allowing them to see, touch, and experience ‘big machines’ that they would not normally have the opportunity to encounter up close,” event chair Peter Berg said. “It should be an enjoyable and memorable day for children and adults of all ages, and a terrific opportunity for a fun family outing.”

Airplane rides for children ages 8 through 17 will be available at no cost from 10:30 am until 1:00 pm.

Bounce houses and food venders will also be on site, as well as a drawing for a bicycle.

Admission and parking are free. However, organizers say a $10 per car donation are welcomed. Contributions received from this event will support a variety of youth programs in Brunswick County, including Key Club, Teen and Peer courts, and Royal Readers. Proceeds will also fund scholarships for deserving Brunswick County high school seniors and BCC students.