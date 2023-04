Bike locks donated to Anderson Elementary School following thefts

60 bike locks were recently donated to Anderson Elementary School students (Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Students at Anderson Elementary School can now focus on school work knowing their bikes are better protected.

School Resource Officer Deputy C. Roman reached out to Jimmy’s Bike Drive and Shoreline Break Bikes after having a few bike thefts.

Jimmy’s Bike Drive donated 40 bike locks, and Shoreline Break Bikes donated 20 bike locks to the students of Anderson Elementary School.