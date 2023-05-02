Billy Ocean coming to Wilson Center in October

Billy Ocean is coming to the Wilson Center in October (Photo: Matt Thorpe Photography / MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Grammy Award-winning recording artist Billy Ocean is coming to the Wilson Center.

He’ll be in Wilmington on October 9th at 7:30 p.m. as part of his newly announced American tour.

Ocean is best known for a string of pop and soul anthems in the ‘70s and ‘80s and is Britain’s most commercially successful Black artist, with more than 30 million records sold worldwide.

Billy Ocean’s first hit was the 1976 Motown-esque single “Love Really Hurts Without You.” The following year came another UK chart-topper, “Red Light Spells Danger.” There were more hits in the ‘80s, including three US number-one hits: “Caribbean Queen (No More Love on The Run),” “There’ll Be Sad Songs (To Make You Cry),” and “Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Car.” He is probably best known for “When the Going Gets Tough, The Tough Get Going,” which was a hit for Billy Ocean in 1986 and for Boyzone 13 years later.

Tickets will be available online to Wilson Center Members beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, with tickets going on sale online to the general public on Friday.