Black History Month art contest being held for local Boys & Girls Clubs

Students created artwork for the annual Black History Month Art Contest (Photo: File, WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Voting is now open in the 9th annual Black History Month Art Contest with Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern North Carolina.

Boys & Girls Club members created original pieces of artwork representing influential Black STEM icons. These included historical figures, world leaders, scientists and educators who have made vital contributions to the world of science, technology, engineering and math.

Uscellular associates worked with Club members in January to begin their drawings.

Ten finalists from Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern North Carolina were chosen by Club representatives based on creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of theme and overall impression.

Voting will remain open until February 28, and anyone 18 or older can vote for their favorite.

The finalists’ artwork is also digitally displayed at UScellular’s Wilmington locations at 343 South College Road and 1418 South College Road.

The top three vote-getters will be announced in March and prizes include gift cards in the following amounts:

· $250 for 1st Place

· $150 for 2nd Place

· $100 for 3rd Place

You can vote for your favorite HERE.