‘Black Lives Do Matter’ art installation temporarily removed from downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The “Black Lives Do Matter” art installation has been taken down from its location downtown, but it’s only temporary as it prepares to move across town.

The 18-letter exhibit was removed from Jervay Park, but will be displayed at the Cameron Art Museum on the museum grounds starting next month.

It was temporarily installed in September of 2020 following protests over the death of George Floyd .

Artist group “Eighteen Forward” created the “Black Lives Do Matter” art installation.

Art director Greyson Davis says he is thankful it will be presented at CAM’s outdoor space.

“For me, now the art is in proper context. I think for those who struggle to figure out what the message really was. It was easy to dismiss it, as just a protest, without actually taking in what does the art actually mean on each letter representing, why would these artists choose to paint these things. Just kind of that internal dialogue, when you look at a piece of art and you have that conversation with yourself, and then you start to extract meaning,” said Greyson Davis, Eighteen Forward art director.

Davis said the collective believes it has secured another unannounced space for the black lives do matter installation, once it’s time at the museum comes to an end in May.