Bladen Co. deputies apprehend suspect after bank robbery in Elizabethtown

Bladen County Sheriff's deputies apprehend suspected bank robber (Photo: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — One person has been apprehended following a bank robbery in Elizabethtown on Wednesday evening.

Just before 5 pm, the Elizabethtown Police Department responded to a bank robbery at First Citizens Bank in Elizabethtown, according to a Facebook post from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

A description of the suspect and vehicle were broadcast and Bladen County Sheriff’s deputies found the vehicle on 87 East. After chasing the vehicle for about 10 miles, the suspect was apprehended near Mount Horeb Church.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.