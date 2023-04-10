Bladen County based oil company facing lawsuit

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– A Bladen County-based company is facing a lawsuit from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Campbell Oil Company, which operates executive air services, is accused of failing to comply with Federal Aviation regulations.

According to the suit, the company is accused of attempting to avoid regulation by handing over operational control of some of its aircraft to renters.

The lawsuit alleges the move helped Campbell avoid regulations and fees.

WWAY reached out to Campbell Oil, who said they were not going to comment until they have a chance to answer the allegations.