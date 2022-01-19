Bladen County canceling in-person classes Friday due to impending winter weather

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A winter storm that could bring a mix of sleet and ice could impact the Cape Fear Region Thursday night and into the early part of the weekend.

Due to the possibility of inclement weather, Bladen County Schools announced Wednesday morning that it plans to close school for in-person classes on Friday out of an abundance of caution.

The district will transition to remote learning. Instructions for completing assignments for Friday will be given to students before leaving school on Thursday and this information will be posted in Canvas.

WWAY Chief Meteorologist Lee Haywood says a front will be stalled offshore Thursday night through Friday night.

“A wave of low pressure appears likely to develop along it and move northeast,” Haywood said. ” This, combined with very cold air moving in from the northwest and plentiful moisture streaming in aloft from the south, could spell a changeover to freezing rain for portions of southeastern North Carolina Friday and areas of freezing rain for much of the area Friday night into early Saturday.”

