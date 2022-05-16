Bladen County Educational Foundation sends local clubs to National Beta Club Convention

The Bladen County Educational Foundation recently presented each school with a $350 check to help support their travel expenses.

Bladen County Educational Foundation (BCEF) Supports Beta Convention Trip (Photo: BCS)

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — This summer, students from Bladenboro Middle School, Bladenboro Primary School, Clarkton School of Discovery and Tar Heel Middle School will travel to Nashville, TN, to compete at the National Beta Club Convention.

The Bladen County Educational Foundation was formed to help students and educators who attend and work in Bladen County Schools with financial and material support to enrich their educational and teaching experiences.

Dr. Dia Collins Thomas, President of the Foundation, shared, “Our goal is to make the entire educational experience in Bladen County a more enriching one. Supporting our students who have diligently worked to be able to compete at the National Beta Convention is just one way we can do that.”

At the North Carolina Junior Beta Competition, 6th grader Ryne Priest who attends the Clarkton School of Discovery, was elected NC Junior Beta Club President and will run for the National Junior Beta Club President in June.

Bladenboro Primary School 4th grader Jayden Michael Ruffin was elected to serve as NC Elementary Vice President and will run for the position at the national level.

“We are incredibly proud of our students and their achievements at the State Beta Convention. They are working hard in preparation for the national convention and we know they will represent us well,” shared Dr. Jason Atkinson, Superintendent for Bladen County Schools.

Clarkton School of Discovery and Bladenboro Primary School’s Beta Team will also perform their campaign skits in an effort to help elect Ryne and Jayden as student officers at the national level.

To learn more about National Beta Club you can click here to view their webpage.