Bladen County home raided, two arrested following community complaints

Shawn Dale Hunt and Angela Marie Holmes have been arrested (Photo: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two people have been arrested by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office following community complaints.

The Sheriff’s Office says they received information about possible illegal use and distribution of controlled substances in the 1500 block of Richardson Road in Bladenboro.



During a search, amounts of Cocaine, Marijuana (packaged for sale and as part of an active grow operation), Weapons, and U.S. Currency were seized.



Shawn Dale Hunt, 34, of Bladenboro was arrested and charged with Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substances, Possession of schedule II controlled substances, Possession of schedule VI controlled substances, Manufacture schedule VI controlled substances, Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances, and Possession of a stolen firearm.

Hunt was held in the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $57,500 secured bond.



Angela Marie Holmes, 34, of Bladenboro was arrested on an outstanding Order For Arrest for traffic related offenses out of Duplin County.

Holmes was held in the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $500 secured bond.