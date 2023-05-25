Bladen County Hospital receives helicopter

Bladen County Hospital held a ribbon cutting for their new LifeLink Air Helicopter Thursday afternoon.

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Every second counts in an emergency situation.

Cape Fear Valley Bladen County Hospital just received a vital resource when it comes to providing patients with care.

Bladen County has about 30 thousand residents and its’ hospital is among the state’s 21 critical access facilities.

This addition will allow residents to receive critical care closer to home.

This new AirLink Helicopter will be staffed by a nurse, paramedic, and pilot.

Paul Grimsley, Cape Fear Valley LifeLink Lead Transport Nurse, said “By having the aircraft here directly in Bladen County we will be able to immediately provide resources and rapid treatment to the community versus waiting for someone else from a different service area, possibly. That takes a longer response time.”

Grimsley said the aircraft essentially functions as a mobile E.R..

The ultimate goal is to supply residents in Elizabethtown and surrounding rural areas with faster access to care.

Stephen Fife, Cape Fear Valley and Bladen County Hospital President, said, “We’re able to transfer patients to our medical center in 14 minutes versus about 45 to 50 minutes in a traditional ambulance.”

Cape Fear Valley Health operates eight hospitals in the state and currently has two helicopters.

Brian Langston, Cape Fear Valley Health Corporate Director of Patient Logistics in Critical Care, said, “We’re really excited to have the opportunity to serve in Bladen more and want to find an additional way to support the community down here.”

Toby Carter, the program director for LifeLink Air and Specialty Care, said the service this new helicopter will provide will likely be the difference between life and death for patients in our area.