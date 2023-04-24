Bladen County man arrested following years of community complaints

Rodrick Dean Smith has been arrested following years of community complaints (Photo: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Bladen County man has been arrested following years of community complaints.

The Sheriff’s Office says they received numerous complaints alleging the sale and delivery of controlled substances in the Lakewood Road area of Elizabethtown.

Over the past several months, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit has made multiple undercover purchases of methamphetamine and cocaine from a commercial structure located on Lakewood Road by an individual known to the community as “Rock”.

On April 19th the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant, where amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl were seized. Agents also seized $447 U.S. and a stolen 12-gauge shotgun, which was stolen from a Bladen County resident in 2022.

62-year-old Rodrick Dean Smith was arrested and charged with Possession of a stolen firearm, Trafficking methamphetamine (Level II/More than 28 grams but less than 200 grams), among many other charges.

Smith was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $750,000 bond.