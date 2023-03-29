Bladen County man arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of minor

Joshua Keith Wright has been arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of a minor (Photo: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Bladen County man has been arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of a minor.

42-year-old Joshua Keith Wright of Bladenboro was charged with nine counts of felony second degree sexual exploitation of a minor as well as nine counts of felony third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

This investigation began in February 2023 when the State Buraeu of Investigation through National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) say they became aware of potential child pornography.

Wright is currently being held at Bladen County Detention Center under a $900,000 secured bond.