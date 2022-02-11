Bladen County man charged with child sex crimes

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Bladen County man is accused of sexually abusing a child.

Dwayne Campbell, Jr. is charged with indecent liberties with a child by adult, statutory sexual offense with child by adults and crimes against nature.

In December, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office received a report of sexual abuse against a child at a home in Clarkton that allegedly happened during the summer of 2021.

The sheriff’s office said a forensic interview was conducted at an out of state Child Advocacy Center where the child disclosed numerous incidents of sexual abuse.

On Thursday, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division obtained warrants for Campbell’s arrest.

With the assistance of Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, Campbell was arrested at his job in Whiteville. He is being held under a $150,000 secured bond at Columbus County Detention Center.