Bladen County man found guilty for murder

Gabriel McDowell (Photo: BCSO)

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — On March 21, 2022 the murder trial for defendant Gabriel James McDowell began and lasted nine days.

As of this morning, Gabriel James McDowell was found guilty by a jury of his peers of First Degree Murder for the brutal murder of his Uncle Leon Leach on December 6, 2017.

Sentencing will take place May 2, 2022 at Bladen County Courthouse, until then Gabriel McDowell will be held at Bladen County Detention Center with no bond.