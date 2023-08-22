Bladen County man sentenced to at least 23 years in prison for 2021 New Year’s Eve Clarkton murder

William James Purdie has been sentenced for a 2021 murder (Photo: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Bladen County man has been sentenced for a 2021 New Year’s Eve murder in Clarkton.

William James Purdie was sentenced Monday to at least 23 years (276 months to 344 months) in prison for the murder of Ervin Junior Ripley.

On December 31, 2021, Purdie arrived at his mother’s residence and chased the victim, Ervin Ripley, into a small building along the 5600 block of Mercer-Mill Road in Clarkton.

Family and friends were in the building for a New Years Eve party when gun shots struck the building. Ripley sought safety inside the building after being shot while being pursued by Purdie.

Purdie continued firing shots striking the victim in the head and a woman inside of the building. He then fled the scene and discarded his gun.