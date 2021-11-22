Bladen County Schools says thanks to employees with free coffee

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Bladen County Schools is saying thank you to their employees one coffee at a time.

The Bladen County District Office, at the direction of new school superintendent Dr. Jason Atkinson, contacted Barefoot Brew in regards to visiting & serving up free hot/cold coffees, frappes, and smoothies at all of their schools from the coffee’s shop mobile cart.

“It is an awesome gesture by them to show support & say ‘thank you’ to their educators & auxiliary teams as we are serving all bus drivers, teaching assts, dining staff & any other maintenance personnel as well,” Barefoot Brew told WWAY.

Over the next three weeks, the coffee cart will be at 15 locations and each school employee will get their own specific requested beverage between 7:45-9:00 a.m.

Barefoot Brew says they served more than 50 beverages at Elizabethtown Primary School on Monday & will be at East Arcadia on Tuesday.

The coffee shop expects to serve more than 500 educators and support staff by the end of this initiative.