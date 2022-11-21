Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrest second suspect in fraudulent land sale case

Bladen County Sheriff's Office (Photo: WWAY)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A second person has been arrested in connection to a September case of a parcel of land allegedly being sold without the legal owner’s permission.

Board Members of the Abbotts Precinct Community Property, Inc. reported on September 9th their organization owned a parcel of land that had been fraudulently deeded to another member of their community.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has already charged 47-year-old Kevin Heath Todd, who they say falsely represented himself as the Treasurer of the Board and sold the parcel of land to another community member.

Through the course of the investigation an additional suspect has been identified as 52-year-old Shane Charleston Todd of Bladenboro.

Todd has been charged with Conspiracy to Commit Forgery of Deeds/Wills, Conspiracy to Commit Obtaining Property by False Pretense.

He was arrested and received a $20,000 unsecured bond.