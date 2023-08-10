Bladen County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting that caused life-threatening injuries

ABC10 / YouTube, Pixabay

BLADENBORO, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that severely hurt one person.

On August 10 at 2:07 a.m., the Bladen County Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a shooting.

The call came in from the 500 block of Berry Lewis Road in Bladenboro.

According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office: the victim is currently being treated with life threatening injuries, and this is currently an open investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office says: At this time, this appears to be an isolated incident.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Unit at 910-862-6960. Your information will be kept confidential.