Bladen County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing women

Rachel Hudson and Dynasty Jeffries (Photo: Bladen Co. Sheriff's Office)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two missing women.

The first, Dynasty Mo’ette De’lois Jeffries, 20, was last seen on November 11, 2021. She was leaving her home in the area of Tobemory of St. Pauls.

She is 5’2″ and weighs around 125 pound. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen with a man named Terry Blakey.

In a separate case, the sheriff’s office is searching for Rachel Hudson, 33.

She was last seen December 18, 2021 in Tar Heel, possibly heading to Fayetteville. She is 5’3″ and weighs around 100 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen in a black Chevy Blazer with a man and woman.

If you have any information on either of these women, call the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 862-6960.