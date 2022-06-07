Bladen County Summer Feeding Program kicks off June 13th

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Youth age 18-years-old or younger will be eligible to receive breakfast and lunch at no cost at certain sites around Bladen County beginning Monday, June 13th.

It’s part of the county’s Summer Feeding Program.

Locations where youth can grab free meals this summer include East Bladen High School, West Bladen High School, Elizabethtown Primary School and Dublin Primary School on Monday through Thursday until June 30th.

A few location changes take place in July, with West Bladen High School, Clarkton School of Discovery, Bladenboro Middle School and Elizabethtown Middle School offering free breakfast and lunch from July 5th through July 28th.

Breakfast is available at each location from 8:00am-8:30am with lunch being handed out from 11:30am-1:00 pm.

All meals must be eaten on site.