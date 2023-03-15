Bladen County woman arrested for alleged drug possession

Arikka Noid has been arrested for alleged drug possession (Photo: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Bladen County woman has been arrested for alleged drug possession.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says they received numerous community complaints alleging the sale and delivery of controlled substances in the 100 block of Mobile Drive in the Clarkton area over the last several months.

During the course of an investigation, Officers say amounts of cocaine were purchased from Arikka Noid.

34-year-old Arikka Noid was arrested and charged with Possession of schedule II controlled substances, Possession of schedule IV controlled substances, Possession of schedule VI controlled substances, among other drug charges.

Noid was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $5,000 bond.