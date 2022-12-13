Bladen Offroad announces basketball Holiday Tournament

Play starts December 28th at West Bladen HS

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WWAY) – West Bladen High School would like to announce the return of the tenth annual Bladen Offroad Christmas Tournament at West Bladen on

December 28, 29 and 30.

We are excited to have Bladen Offroad back as our sponsor. This local business has become a destination to meet

automobile owners’ needs for tires, rims, service, and repairs.

Scott Gordon, owner of Bladen Offroad, had this to say about the event. “Bladen Offroad is proud to be associated with this great event. For a number of years West Bladen has provided a quality high school tournament here in southeastern North Carolina. At Bladen Offroad we strive to provide excellent service and great prices to our customers. Our sponsorship of this tournament is one of many ways that we give back to our community.”

Through the years this annual tournament has boasted many great teams and future college players. This year proves to be no exception. Defending tournament champion Laney is off to a 8-0 start to the season as they expect to contend for the top spot in their conference. North Brunswick is led by high scoring guard Malakhi Daniels. The Scorpions are transitioning from a long football playoff run and hope to make some noise at West Bladen.

St Pauls is back. Thought to be one of the favorites in the SAC-7 this year, this Bulldogs team has an interesting mix of young and old that will be fun to watch. Dillon Christian has reloaded after a rebuilding

year.

Led by fan favorite Greyson Singletary, Bo Stone’s team has state championship aspirations and hope this tournament will help them in that process. Coach Malpass has returned for a second stint at Scotland as his team has started fast out of the gate and will surely figure in to the outcome of this event. Whiteville, another team coming off of a deep football playoff run, hope to use this tournament as an opportunity to find themselves as they ramp up for league play. Pamlico has played an extremely tough non conference schedule. Coach Earl Sadlers team is better than their 1-4 record may suggest and are primed for a good showing in the BOCT. Host West Bladen has gotten off to a fast start. As the schedule gets tougher it will be interesting to see how this young team reacts.

Games will start each day at 2, 4, 6, and 8 with the gate opening at 1. Admission will be $6 with no passes out. Only NCHSAA passes (coaches, referees, and officials) will be allowed. Concessions will be available for purchase.

December 28

2 pm Game 1 Scotland vs North Brunswick

4 pm Game 2 Dillon Christian vs St. Pauls

6 pm Game 3 Laney vs Whiteville

8 pm Game 4 West Bladen vs Pamlico

December 29

2 pm Game 5 Loser G2 vs Loser G3

4 pm Game 6 Loser G1 vs Loser G4

6 pm Game 7 Winner G2 vs Winner G3

8 pm Game 8 Winner G1 vs Winner G4

December 30

2 pm Game 9 7th place game

4 pm Game 10 5th place game

6 pm Game 11 3rd place game

8 pm Game 12 Championship gam