Bladenboro church rallies around assault victim

Willie “Waddell” Davis on long road to recovery

BLADENBORO, NC (WWAY) – A Bladen County church honored on Sunday, one of its own, after he survived an attack and robbery more than a week ago.

Willie “Waddell” Davis has few words and is still recovering after he said he was hit in the head, robbed, and pushed in a ditch.

“I feel a bit better,” said Davis. “I’m kind of sore in my legs.”

His niece, Katonia “Tonia” Davis, and her daughter found him after Davis pressed the medical device he had around his neck.

“He’s doing much better, I’m so proud of him and the community and what the church has done,” she said. “I thank everybody because we all love him and care for uncle Waddell.”

Rev. Gregory Taylor at First Baptist Church in Bladenboro put out a call to his parishioners and organized a supply drive to help Davis, they didn’t disappoint. One by one church members presented Davis with gifts, money, and kind words.

Saundra White is a Bladenboro First Baptist Church Member

“This congregation and hopefully others will come together and bless him, bless him in the way that the Lord gives to you,” she said.

The congregation is saddened about what happened but relieved the injuries weren’t worse.

According to James Lewis, his cousin Waddell Davis hasn’t let the incident change him.

“He’s a humble person, he said that he forgives,” said Lewis. “He said that when I first went to visit him.”

The community forgives too but wants justice for Davis.

“This nonsense has to stop. It’s got to stop, somebody out there knows who did this, somebody knows,” she said. “It’s time to step up and say God first, God first.”

The community raised a $5000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects in Davis’ assault.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bladenboro Police Dept. chief at (910) 874-2422.