Bladenboro community raises thousands to help find suspects in unprovoked attack

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A Bladen County community is united in the desire to make sure justice is served after a well-known man was attacked, robbed, and left in a ditch; it’s an attack the community is still trying to understand.

“When we first found out Sunday morning everyone was in shock, first of all, because it happened in Bladenboro, and second it was Mr. Waddell,” said the Pastor of First Baptist Bladenboro Rev. Gregory Taylor. “There was shock, anger, frustration too.”

Taylor is the pastor of the church attended by Willie “Waddelle” Davis.

According to Bladenboro Police Chief William Howell, Davis is a long-time community fixture and didn’t bother anyone.

“He’s outgoing, he’s always got a smile on his face and normally he’s riding a bicycle,” said Howell.

Saturday night was different, Davis was on foot headed home from the store when he said a car cut him off, then, from what he remembers, he was hit on the side of his head and pushed into a ditch off of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

“I didn’t know nothing, I was out for a good while, then they took the money out of my pockets,” said Davis.

According to Davis, he woke up bloodied and bruised.

“My shoes were muddy, my feet were cold, my hands and face were cold,” he said. “I said, Lord, help me get home.”

According to Taylor, the medical device around Davis’ neck was his saving grace, most likely the reason he was found.

“When he was being attacked he was able to hit the Life Alert and when he hit the Life Alert, it notified the police and it notified his aunt’s daughter, her name is Tonya, she found him in the ditch because of the Life Alert,” he said.

Davis was taken to the hospital, received stitches, and is now recovering.

“Immediately people wanted to know what they could do to try to assist him,” said Taylor.

The community raised a $5000 reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects in Davis’ assault.

“Someone knows something, somebody has heard something, somebody has seen something,” said Howell. “I would hope that somebody with information would come forward. ”

According to Bladenboro’s Mayor David Hales, collection boxes will be distributed around town to help add to the reward in hopes the money will incentivize someone to come forward.

According to Taylor, the church has organized a supply drive to help Davis. All items and money collected will be presented to him on Sunday, anyone who’d like to help can choose a dollar amount and add a memo designating the funds to Waddell Davis, to donate click here, for a list of items needed call (910) 863-3575.

Anyone with information in connection to the assault and robbery on the night of October 29, after Beast Fest, is urged to contact Chief William Howell with the Bladenboro Police Department (910) 874-2422.