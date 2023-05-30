Bladenboro residents arrested for allegedly trafficking drugs near Village Oaks Apartments

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two Bladenboro residents have been arrested for allegedly trafficking drugs near Village Oaks Apartments.

Over the past several years, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says they received numerous community complaints alleging the sale and delivery of controlled substances in the area.

Officers made undercover purchases of Fentanyl in recent months from a resident of Village Oaks Apartments, located in the 300 block of Pecan Street in Bladenboro.

Officers found trafficking amounts of Fentanyl, weapons (one being an illegally sawed-off 12ga shotgun), and $472.

Robert DiQuan Phillips Jr. was arrested and charged with Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Trafficking opium/heroin (Level II/More than 14 grams but less than 28 grams), Possession of a weapon of mass destruction, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, among other charges.

Phillips was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $1,850,000 bond.

Iris Haydee Rolon Roldan was also arrested and charged with Trafficking opium/heroin (Level II/More than 14 grams but less than 28 grams), Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, among other charges.

Rolon Roldan was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $25,000 bond.