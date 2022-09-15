Blind cow hopes to ‘mooove’ hearts to become PAWS ‘America’s Favorite Pet’

Nessie is in the top three in PAWS’ America’s Favorite Pet online poll on September 14, 2022 (Photo: WISC/CBS News)

BELOIT, WI (WISC) — The Dairy State could soon be home to America’s Favorite Pet. The national PAWS competition opened up to more than just dogs and cats this year, and the pet currently in second place is in Beloit – with an “udderly” touching story.

It’s a call heard often around Wrightway Farms. “Nessie! What are you doing pretty girl?”

Because Nessie the cow needs to listen.

“We were told that she was born blind,” Caylei Marie Wright said.

So it made sense she was among the top three in PAWS’ America’s Favorite Pet online poll Wednesday. In her story, the “steaks” were high.

The first round of the competition goes until Sept. 29. If Nessie wins first in her group, she will compete against all other top pets in the finals through Oct. 1.

