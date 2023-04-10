Blue Monday Shad Fry back after three year hiatus

RIEGLEWOOD, NC (WWAY)– After a three-year hiatus due to Covid, the Blue Monday Shad Fry of North Carolina was back in full swing Monday afternoon.

The Shad Fry took place in Riegelwood at the US Lock and Dam 1.

The American Shad, a saltwater herring fish, migrates to North Carolina rivers yearly in early spring to spawn in the Cape Fear River, and are an essential part of the food web in the state.

This event offers a taste of history and culture, and was free for everyone to attend.

“This is something that has been going on in this area since the 50s and there’s a group that is trying to carry it on,” said Jerry Graham, Shad Fry Participant.

“It’s just a big get together for the community. Everyone is always welcome,” said Arthur Hill Jr, Shad Fry Organizer.

State officials have recognized this tradition for the last ten years