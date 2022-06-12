Bnai Isarael Congregation holds dedication ceremony to unveil revamped sanctuary

WILIMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It was a weekend of excitement at the Bnai Israel Congregation in Wilmington.

The festivities started Friday – with a traditional ceremony to officially recognize Rabbi Chaya Bender as the 124-year-old Jewish congregation’s spiritual leader.

Bender has been the interim rabbi since July 2020, and Sunday – the public was invited to a dedication ceremony to unveil their newly renovated sanctuary.

The building was damaged when an unexpected storm passed through Wilmington and compromised the structure.

Shortly after – Hurricane Florence destroyed what was left.

Bender is excited to offer a revamped space of worship to community members.

“I’ve been in many sanctuaries before and I can honestly say this the most gorgeous, most heartfelt, every centimeter, every stitch, just pieced together with so much love,” she said. “It just exudes the faith and the aspirations of this community and we’re just really so excited for today and what the future holds.”

Shabbat Friday evening and Saturday morning services are all on zoom and in-person.

