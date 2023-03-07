Board of Commissioners appoint Jordan Smith to serve as New Hanover County Attorney

Jordan Smith has been appointed by the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners to serve as county attorney (Photo: New Hanover County)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Jordan Smith was appointed by the Board of Commissioners during Monday’s meeting to serve as the new Attorney for New Hanover County.

Smith will take over from Wanda Copley, who is retiring after 39 years of service to the county. He will work alongside Copley starting May 2 until her retirement on June 30.

“We are very excited to have Jordan bring his expertise to New Hanover County,” said Board of Commissioners Chair Bill Rivenbark. “His familiarity with the laws of our state and his previous experience in county government made him the right choice to lead our legal team. We’re glad he has the opportunity to shadow Wanda for a couple months to get to know our community and our county’s operations. We look forward to his guidance in helping serve our citizens for years to come.”

A Davidson County native, Smith comes to New Hanover County after nearly a decade of service in Pitt County. In 2014, he was hired as an Assistant County Attorney and later promoted to Deputy County Attorney. He was named Pitt County’s attorney in January 2022.

A University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill undergrad, Smith then received his master’s in Public Administration from N.C. State and his law degree from Campbell Law School.

“It is an honor to be named the next County Attorney for New Hanover County. I am thankful that the Board of Commissioners is placing its trust in me and giving me this great opportunity,” Smith said. “I know I have big shoes to fill in succeeding Wanda Copley, but she has built a great team with a talented and knowledgeable staff. I look forward to working with them, the Board, County Manager Chris Coudriet, and all county departments and employees as we serve the citizens. My family and I are very excited about relocating to New Hanover County.”

