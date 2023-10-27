Board of Commissioners votes to terminate Nakina Fire and Rescue contract

(Photo: MGN Online)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Board of Commissioners has voted unanimously to send notice of termination of contract to the Nakina Fire and Rescue Department.

The board says they made the decision on October 18th due to concerns with the current leadership’s ability to adequately provide fire and rescue service to the district.

The Columbus County Emergency Service says staff will take the necessary steps to ensure that coverage will be uninterrupted, according to a press release.

Discussions are continuing with the community about a potential reorganization of the Nakina Fire and Rescue Department. But in the event the department is not able to put in place a new leadership structure that meets the Commissioners approval, coverage will be provided from other departments.

In addition, the county’s Quick Response Vehicle (QRV) has been deployed to the Old Dock Fire Department to add paramedic coverage to the district to immediately strengthen the medical response to the Old Dock and Nakina Districts.

“The Columbus County Board of Commissioners continue to take the necessary steps to protect its citizens and to provide every citizen with the level of care and protection they deserve,” a statement read.