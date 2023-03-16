Bobby Caldwell, “What You Won’t Do For Love” singer, dies at 71

Singer and songwriter Bobby Caldwell, the man behind the 1978 platinum hit "What You Won't Do For Love," has died at age 71

(CBS) — Singer and songwriter Bobby Caldwell, the man behind the 1978 platinum hit “What You Won’t Do For Love,” has died at age 71, his wife Mary confirmed to CBS News on Wednesday.

She announced her husband’s passing in a tweet from his official Twitter account, writing, “Bobby passed away here at home. I held him tight in my arms as he left us.”

I am forever heartbroken,” she continued. “Thanks to all of you for your many prayers over the years. He had been “FLOXED,” it took his health over the last 6 years and 2 months. Rest with God, my Love.”

“Floxed” is a term that refers to the toxicity caused by continued use of fluoroquinolone antibiotics, which can lead to “disabling and potentially permanent side effects involving tendons, muscles, joints, nerves and the central nervous system,” according to the Food and Drug Administration.

It was not immediately clear which antibiotics Mary was referring to, and she did not offer further details related to Caldwell’s health.

Caldwell grew up in a musical home where his parents hosted the musical variety show “Suppertime,” and he began making music as a teen, heavily influenced by show tunes and artists such as Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Tony Bennett, and The Beatles, according to his website