Body found inside burning home in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One person died in a fire on Friday morning in Bladen County.

The call came in just before 8:30 a.m. in reference to a fire in the 600 block of Browns Creek Church Road near Elizabethtown.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says one person was found inside the home.

The Bladen County Fire Marshall, along with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the fire at this time.

We’ll have more details as they become available.