Boil water advisory in effect for Atkinson

ATKINSON, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Atkinson says that there is a boil water advisory in effect for the next 24 hours.

The town clerk says that fiber optic crews were working when they accidentally hit a water line.

The CDC says that under a boil water advisory:

Use bottled or boiled water for drinking, and to prepare and cook food.

If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for 1 minute . After boiling, allow the water to cool before use.

. After boiling, allow the water to cool before use. Boil tap water even if it is filtered (for example, by a home water filter or a pitcher that filters water).

Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator.

Breastfeeding is the best infant feeding option. If you formula feed your child, provide ready-to-use formula, if possible.

Handwashing

In many cases, you can use tap water and soap to wash hands during a boil water advisory. Follow the guidance from your local public health officials.

Be sure to scrub your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Then, rinse them well under running water.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Bathing and showering

Be careful not to swallow any water when bathing or showering.

Use caution when bathing babies and young children. Consider giving them a sponge bath to reduce the chance of them swallowing water.

Brushing teeth

Brush teeth with boiled or bottled water. Do not use tap water that you have not boiled first.

