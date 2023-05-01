Boiling Spring Lakes holds special meeting on dam reconstruction project

BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (WWAY)– A special meeting was held Monday afternoon to discuss the dam reconstruction project in Boiling Spring Lakes.

The public was invited to the meeting between city officials and contractors to discuss the cost of rebuilding dams that were destroyed during Hurricane Florence.

Once the meeting started, the contractors and engineers expressed concerns over discussing the pricing in public, so the meeting was shortly adjourned.

Mayor Jeff Winecoff says it’s important that residents be included in the discussions to maintain transparency.

“The whole idea is that we’ve been trying to push to get this dam repair started and to get the contracts awarded so we can move forward. They are meeting right now, our staff, the contractors, to start working on this value engineering to try and get the price down to where we need to be,” said Winecoff.

Town officials have given the contractors and engineers a deadline of next Wednesday to finalize how much the project will cost.

If the deadline is not met, Mayor Winecoff says the town plans to move forward with other contractors.