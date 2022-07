Bojangles marks 45th anniversary of first restaurant opening in Charlotte

Bojangles (Photo: WCPO)

CHARLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — Today makes 45 years since Bojangles was first introduced to the southeast, with the first location opening its doors on July 6, 1977.

The original Bojangles restaurant was opened by founder Jack Fulk, Sr. on West Boulevard in Charlotte.

Since 1977, Bojangles has expanded to hundreds of cities in 14 states, with 338 location in North Carolina alone.