Bolivia Christmas parade adds vendor show this year

Parade draws largest crowd to date, says fire chief

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) – The Bolivia Christmas Parade, put on by the town’s fire department, has been around for nearly 40 years.

Organizers added to the parade this year to help local small business owners and artists.

According to Bolivia Fire Chief Marcus Crisco, the community looks forward to the parade every year.

“The fire department has done it for years and I think the public expects us to continue doing it,” he said.

Marcus Crisco said Saturday was a perfect day for the continued tradition, which was missed by many during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Efird Johnson has attended every parade since its inception.

“We’ve been coming to the parade ever since they been having it here,” he said. “The only time we missed the parade was when they didn’t have it.”

Deputy Chief with the Brunswick Sheriff’s Office Brian Chism said the department has been a part of the parade for years.

“It’s a lot of fun for us and for everyone that’s here at the parade,” he said.

The South Brunswick High School Marching Band and Carolina Parade Riders prepared before they embarked on their route down Old Ocean Highway.

Ella Smith and Christian Hobbs are South Brunswick High School Marching Band members.

“I am happy I get to march with everybody, and the whole entire band,” said Hobbs. “I am also happy that I am here.”

“It’s really exciting to be able to participate in it,” said Smith.

Blake Sawyer and his horse Leo are part of the Carolina Parade Riders Horse Club member.

“It’s fun when everybody is like happy, and they are like cheering,” he said.

There were trucks, first responders’ vehicles, and four-wheelers, as well as dancers, a llama, and fancy cars.

The kids prepared with bags and buckets for their favorite part of the parade, the candy.

The parade ended with Santa riding on atop a fire ladder truck.

Bolivia Fire cooked and served hot dogs for the community and created a place for kids to meet and take pictures with Santa.

“This year we added a show beside the fire department for vendors,” said the Bolivia fire chief.

The fire chief’s daughter Alyssa Crisco created the Bolivia Christmas Crafts and Vendor Show, in an effort to help small local business owners, such as herself.

Alyssia Crisco owns Bliss Kiss Boutique in Bolivia.

“Being that it’s almost Christmas time everyone’s going to come shop,” she said.

According to Alyssia, 63 vendors from as far as Ocean Isle Beach took part.

“The amount of people we have shop was really amazing,” she said.

A vendor show, that organizers said will become part of the annual Bolivia Christmas parade for years to come.

According to the Bolivia fire chief, this year had the biggest turnout he can remember, and there are plans to add to the parade next year.