Bolivia Fire Department crews train for entrapment scenarios

Bolivia Fire Department firefighters recently underwent entrapment training (Photo: Bolivia Fire Department)

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Firefighters with the Bolivia Fire Department recently underwent a special kind of training.

Not all fires are the same, with some involving collapsed buildings and potential entrapment.

Structural collapse can be a life or death situation when occurring on a fire scene, so firefighters practiced scenarios and different skills for when they become entrapped in debris while completing assignments.

Crews say while the work was uncomfortable, it’s vital training to ensure they can respond to any fire situation.