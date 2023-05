Bolivia Fire Department sets fire to structure for training exercise

The Bolivia Fire Department recently took part in a controlled burn of a structure (Photo: Bolivia Fire Department)

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — The Bolivia Fire Department usually wants to put out fires as quickly as possible.

But the group recently set fire to a structure for a training exercise.

Bolivia Fire Department members joined crews from Supply, Winnabow, Boiling Spring Lakes, and Leland Fire for the controlled burn.

“Great work to all who came out and continued to master the craft to protect those we serve,” a statement read.