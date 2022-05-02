Bolivia man arrested on charges of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit have arrested a Bolivia man on multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

40-year-old Jake Robertson Callari is charged with 10 counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 10 counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Callari was arrested on May 1st and booked into the Brunswick County Detention Facility where he remains.