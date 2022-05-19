Bolton man accused of stealing boat and trailer

James Nicholas Jacobs (Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A Bolton man faces charges in the theft of a boat and trailer from Whiteville.

On May 1, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to Whitehall Road in reference to the larceny.

The sheriff’s office said the boat’s owner told them that his 20’ Sunbird boat and trailer were stolen from where he was storing it on Whitehall Road after someone cut the trailer hitch lock.

During the investigation, a person of interest was identified. On May 15, a Columbus County Sheriff’s deputy went to the 1500 block of East Arcadia Road in Bladen County, in reference to a boat parked on the road. The boat and trailer were confirmed to be the stolen items and returned to the owner.

On May 17, James Nicholas Jacobs, 31, of Bolton was arrested and charged with two felony counts of Motor Vehicle Theft. He was also served with outstanding warrants from Brunswick County and Whiteville Police Department.

Jacobs is being held under a $103,000.00 secured bond.