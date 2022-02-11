Book written by UNCW professor and author receives rave reviews

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —A UNCW professor is being recognized by a celebrity actress’ book club, for her newly released novel.

Nina de Gramont’s true crime tale “The Christie Affair” released in the U.S. on February 1, has been announced as Academy Award-winning actress Reese Witherspoon’s February book club selection. The novel explores the 11-day disappearance of the late best-selling novelist Agatha Christie, following the news her husband was leaving her for his mistress.

Gramont says she is excited to be featured in “Reese’s book club.”

“It feels amazing, I’m very flattered and thrilled and excited. I also have known for about two months. It’s really fun to be able to tell people about it. It’s fun and exciting, and I think its’s going to help the book a lot, get into a lot of people’s hands, and I’m overjoyed,” said Nina de Gramont.

Nina de Gramont teaches fiction, creative nonfiction, and the art of the personal essay. “The Christie Affair” has been named a “Must-Read Mystery” by Amazon, is one of ‘Goodreads’ most anticipated books of 2022, and one of Barnes and Noble’s most anticipated new book releases of February. Miramax TV has optioned the rights to the novel.